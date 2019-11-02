Services
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
(845) 758-5042
Gallatin - Frank W. "Bill" Degenhardt, 94, of Gallatin, NY, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home.

Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes, 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 2 - 4 & 6 - 8 PM.

Friends will also be received on Friday, November 8, 2019 at times to be announced at the Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home, 767 E. Boston Post Rd., Mamaroneck, NY 10543.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, NY.

Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
