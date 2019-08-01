|
Frank LeRoy Brinckerhoff
Poughkeepsie - Frank L. Brinckerhoff passed away on one of his favorite holidays July 4th, 2019 while working in his garden after a well lived 91 years. He was born June 18, 1928 in Poughkeepsie to the late Frank and Alza (Hall). He was raised on the family farm by his grandparents Clarence & Estella Brinckerhoff.
Frank graduated Arlington HS in 1946 where he was 3 letter athlete in football, basketball and track. He volunteered for the Army and served during WWII with the 505th Abn Inf. Regt. of 82nd Airborne. During his service he volunteered to be a "Test Jumper" for the first rectangular shaped parachutes. After the Army he received a BA from UCONN and Masters from Springfield College. Frank Retired from IBM in 1990 after 31 ½ years.
Frank was deeply spiritual and had a strong sense of duty. He and his sister would walk to Freedom Plains Presbyterian Church in his youth. Later he served as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, on many boards, was an active member of The Grange and loved to serve at the Dutchess County Fair among other duties. Frank loved all things outdoor; hunting, fishing and gardening were among his greatest pleasures. Frank was a Life Member of the Mid County Rod & Gun Club, Hunter Safety Instructor and an amateur Ornithologist. His depth and breadth of knowledge of these areas was amazing and he loved to share it with all that asked. His recall of detail was impressive and applied this to a wonderful ability to tell a story.
Frank lived his life to last as a shining example of what it meant to be an American and a role model in every facet of life. Those fortunate enough to know Frank understand why he and others of his ilk were called "The Greatest Generation". You, Frank will be deeply missed, goodbye and thank you.
Frank leaves behind his beloved wife Nancy(Conklin) of 58 years; 2 sons Stephen and Thomas; daughter and son in law Priscilla & Paul Berkowitz and sister Marion Carpentier. Additionally survived by too many beloved relatives, close friends and special neighbors to list.
Services will be held on Saturday August 3rd, 2019 at 2 pm and reception to follow, at the Freedom Plains United Presbyterian Church in LaGrangeville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Veterans Affairs or Freedom Plains Church youth groups. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019