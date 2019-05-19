Services
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Columba Church
835 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Liccardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Liccardi


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Liccardi Obituary
Frank Liccardi

EAST FISHKILL - Frank Anthony Liccardi, 78, died on May 15, 2019 at MidHudson Regional Hospital.

Born in Brooklyn on September 4, 1940, Frank was the son of Anthony and Gaetana (DiCosta) Liccardi. He was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School. Frank began his career as a Manager at National Shoes in New Hartford, NY. On July 28, 1962, Frank married Elaine Wisniewski. In 1963, Frank and Elaine relocated from New York Mills to Dutchess County and established Frankie's Superette located in Hopewell Junction. Since his retirement the business has continued and is currently operated by his son Anthony. Frank was an avid golfer and loved boating.

In addition to his wife of 57 years, Frank is survived by his children, Anthony Liccardi and his wife Marie (Aubel), Laurie Liccardi, and Frank Liccardi; his sisters, Nancy Bogucki and Sylvia Braun; and his grandchildren, nieces and nephew.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, June 3rd at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.

Memorial donations may be made to the Cardinal Hayes Home for Children or the National Parkinson Foundation.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
Download Now