Frank Liccardi



EAST FISHKILL - Frank Anthony Liccardi, 78, died on May 15, 2019 at MidHudson Regional Hospital.



Born in Brooklyn on September 4, 1940, Frank was the son of Anthony and Gaetana (DiCosta) Liccardi. He was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School. Frank began his career as a Manager at National Shoes in New Hartford, NY. On July 28, 1962, Frank married Elaine Wisniewski. In 1963, Frank and Elaine relocated from New York Mills to Dutchess County and established Frankie's Superette located in Hopewell Junction. Since his retirement the business has continued and is currently operated by his son Anthony. Frank was an avid golfer and loved boating.



In addition to his wife of 57 years, Frank is survived by his children, Anthony Liccardi and his wife Marie (Aubel), Laurie Liccardi, and Frank Liccardi; his sisters, Nancy Bogucki and Sylvia Braun; and his grandchildren, nieces and nephew.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, June 3rd at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.



Memorial donations may be made to the Cardinal Hayes Home for Children or the National Parkinson Foundation. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 19, 2019