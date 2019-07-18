Frank P. Costa



EAST FISHKILL - Frank P. Costa, 81, a resident of Hopewell Junction since March and previously of Yonkers, died on July 16, 2019 at Wingate at Dutchess following a short illness.



Born on August 10, 1937 in the Bronx, Frank was the son of John and Helen (Perfetto) Costa. On April 29, 1962, Frank married Diane Macchi who predeceased him on August 13, 1979.



Frank had been the owner and operator of Carmine's Deli in the Bronx and had also worked with his son at S&J Deli in Hopewell Junction. He enjoyed singing Frank Sinatra songs.



Survivors include his companion, Carol Rago of Yonkers; his children, John Costa and his wife Pattie of Hopewell Junction, and Jackie Thurber of Fishkill; his grandchildren, Matthew Dalton, Jessica Dalton, Michael Dalton and Dianna Costa; and his sister, Mary Marino.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-8pm at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Friday.



Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Friday. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 18, 2019