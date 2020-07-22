1/1
Frank Pawelski
1967 - 2020
{ "" }
Frank Pawelski

Pleasant Valley - Frank J. Pawelski, Jr., 53, formerly of Mahopac, died on July 19, 2020 following a courageous battle with ALS.

Born in Carmel on February 25, 1967, he was the son of Frank J. and Elizabeth "Betty" Pawelski. Frank was a self-employed general contractor for many years, and there wasn't anything he couldn't build or fix. He was also an avid cook who enjoyed creating new recipes and an outdoorsman who spent time duck hunting and fishing. He loved the Star Trek series and had seen all of them many may times. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Frank was preceded in death by his father Frank Pawelski; and survived by his mother, Elizabeth Pawelski; his sisters, Barbara Howe and her husband Mark and Elizabeth Mitchell and her husband Richard; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25th from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
