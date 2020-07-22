Frank Pawelski



Pleasant Valley - Frank J. Pawelski, Jr., 53, formerly of Mahopac, died on July 19, 2020 following a courageous battle with ALS.



Born in Carmel on February 25, 1967, he was the son of Frank J. and Elizabeth "Betty" Pawelski. Frank was a self-employed general contractor for many years, and there wasn't anything he couldn't build or fix. He was also an avid cook who enjoyed creating new recipes and an outdoorsman who spent time duck hunting and fishing. He loved the Star Trek series and had seen all of them many may times. He will be missed by all who knew him.



Frank was preceded in death by his father Frank Pawelski; and survived by his mother, Elizabeth Pawelski; his sisters, Barbara Howe and her husband Mark and Elizabeth Mitchell and her husband Richard; and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25th from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store