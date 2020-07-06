Frank Perretta
Marlboro - Frank Perretta, age 91, died of a long-term illness on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Marlboro, NY. He was born on November 27, 1938, in Brooklyn, NY, to parents, Louis and Josephine Perretta. Frank married Rita C. Mondello in November of 1954. Rita and Frank were happily married for 65 years. He was a leader in the graphic arts industry and an inventor, holding numerous patents.
He is survived by his grandsons, Christopher (Nina) and Matthew, great-grandson, Brayden Ward, son-in-law, Barry Ward, siblings: Lawrence Perretta (Rose), Joseph Perretta (Patricia), Louis Perretta (Helgard), Josephine Davis Karneth, Virginia Petruccelli (Frank), Anthony Perretta (Jeralyn), sister-in-law, Carol Bushnell, and brother-in-law, Luke Mondello, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Rita C. Perretta, his daughter, Eileen Ward, and his sister, Jessica Conte.
He served in the US Army in Germany. Later, he and his wife moved to Marlboro to raise their daughter, Eileen. He was a devoted family man and an avid golfer. He was also an active member of the Marlboro Rotary. His family and friends will always remember him as an intelligent and caring person.
A private service is scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to cancer research.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato, Jr. of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com