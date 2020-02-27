Services
Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home
411 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-0631
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Hurley Reformed Church
Hurley, NY
View Map
1930 - 2020
Frank Presti Obituary
Frank Presti, 89, of Saugerties, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 at home with his wife and eldest daughter by his side. Born in the Bronx and raised in Queens, he was the son of the late Frank Sr. and Adeline (Defini) Presti. He was a loyal fan of the New York Yankees throughout his life and enjoyed bowling and golf until well into his 70's.

After serving in the Korean War, Frank graduated from Brooklyn Polytech in 1954 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He and his first wife Janet, who predeceased him moved to Dutchess County when he started his 34-year career at IBM. While raising their three children there, he also served as President of the Town of Wappingers Little League, was one of the first heads of the Dutchess County Science Fair and served a tenure as President of the NYSPE. He married the former Alice Fedousch in 1986, moving to Ulster County and maintaining a dual residence in Florida, enjoying their "snowbird" status. After his retirement from IBM, they enjoyed extensive traveling and blending their two families.

Frank is survived by his wife Alice, his daughter Debbie Presti-Waters, daughter Susan Kalkwarf and her husband, Scott and a son Frank Presti, Jr and his wife, Barbara. He is survived by his step-daughters, Elizabeth Freedman and her husband, Michael and Holly Stratton and her husband, Daniel and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. His brothers Joseph and Robert also survive.

In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his first wife Janet, his brother Philip and his granddaughter, Tiffany.

A time of gathering will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:30 AM at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave, Kingston.

The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:30 for a Funeral Service at the Hurley Reformed Church, Hurley at 12:00 noon.

Interment will follow in Hurley Cemetery

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made Alzheimer's of the Hudson Valley, 2649 South Rd #101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or Hospice of Dutchess & Ulster County, 374 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Frank with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left for the family of Frank by visiting

www.SimpsonHammerl.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 27, 2020
