|
|
Frank R. & Patricia Louise Rinaudo
Villages, FL - Frank R Rinaudo and Patricia Louise Rinaudo
Please join us for a graveside burial service and a celebration of the life of Frank R. and Patricia "Pat" Louise Rinaudo.
Frank was born on April 27, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY and passed away on February 26, 2019. Pat was born on September 7, 1944 in Poughkeepsie, NY and passed away on March 5, 2016. Pat and Frank were married on October 17, 1965 and resided in Highland. Pat and Frank raised two sons, Frank and Rick. Pat worked for Highland High School, she loved cooking, her family, and providing for those in need. Frank worked for Marshall and Sterling until he retired in 1996. He was active in many civic activities, he loved spending time with friends and family, and loved listening to Frank Sinatra. They retired to the Villages of Florida. Together, they had an active social life with friends and family, traveled the world together, and cherished their time with their sons and their five grandchildren.
Pat and Frank are survived by their children Frank and Denise Rinaudo of Acworth, Georgia, Rick and Marcia Rinaudo of West Chester PA, and grandchildren Alex and Laurel Rinaudo, Kyle Rinaudo, Ryan Rinaudo, Julia Rinaudo, and Harry Rinaudo. Please join us graveside on Saturday, October 26th at 10:30AM to celebrate their lives. We are celebrating their lives together in a joint memorial service for all friends and family at Lloyd Cemetery at 841 New Paltz Road, Highland NY. Reception to follow.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.
To send the family an online codolence or sympathy card please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019