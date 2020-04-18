|
Frank R. "Frank" Carlon
Poughkeepsie, New York - Francis R. " Frank" Carlon, age 66, of Poughkeepsie, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at Putnam County Hospital in Carmel, NY. Frank was born August 30th, 1953 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was the son of the late Frank and Ruth (Schmidt) Carlon. He married Bonnie M. Marcojohn on August 22nd, 1976 at Holy Trinity Church Poughkeepsie.
Frank was retired from the Dutchess County Highway Department as a Highway Sector Chief after 25 years.
Frank was active in serving his community as a member of Arlington Engine Company #1 in Poughkeepsie. As a life member, he held several positions, including Historian, Director, Treasurer, and Fire Police Lieutenant.
Additionally, Frank served the Arlington Fire District in Poughkeepsie, NY as a volunteer Firefighter, Fire Police, Volunteer Recruitment Mentor and held the district rank of Assistant Chief
Frank was passionate about live music and was always getting fellow musicians together to play. He loved to be on stage behind his American-made Fender Telecaster rocking out with friends and family.
When Frank was not at home, you could find him filling up his cooler with ice at the firehouse, arguing politics, and fighting for unions. He loved spending time with his grandkids and always had his camera on hand at family gatherings. His home time was spent with his dog, Fender.
He is preceded in death by his wife Bonita "Bonnie", Poughkeepsie, NY and his sister Mary Eagan, Poughkeepsie, NY. He is survived by his sons: Dillon T. Carlon, wife Mistie and their son Finnegan of Poughkeepsie, NY, Justin M. Carlon, his wife Amanda, and their daughter Makenna of Poughkeepsie, NY and Spencer D. Carlon, and his partner Shannon McGuirk of Poughkeepsie, NY, his brother: Thomas Carlon and his wife Colleen of Poughkeepsie, NY, his sister: Katherine Frishmuth and her husband Ron of Poughkeepsie, NY and several nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends Ed and Mary Ellen Madison of Poughkeepsie, NY.
Calling hours will be held in the future at Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY with a Celebration of Life Ceremony to follow.
"Keep on Rockin in the Free World"
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Frank's name to Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, The Wish house, 832 S Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020