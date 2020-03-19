|
|
Frank R. Plunkett
Town of Poughkeepsie, NY - Frank R. Plunkett, 96 of the Town of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Wingate at Ulster in Highland, NY. Frank was born on August 30, 1923 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Joseph and Magdalene Wood Plonka.
Survivors include daughter Patricia (Kenneth) Binder and four grandchildren.
Due to the present health crisis, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020