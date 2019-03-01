|
|
Frank Rinaudo
Lady Lake - Frank R. Rinaudo, age 77, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019. Frank was born on April 27, 1941, in Brooklyn NY. He graduated from Highland High School in 1958 and from Rider University In 1962. After serving in the US Army, Frank joined Marshall and Sterling Insurance Agency in Poughkeepsie NY. He retired from Marshall and Sterling as a vice president in 1996.
Frank was proud to be involved in many civic activities in his lifetime. His many roles included being Chairman of St. Augustine Parish Council, Board of Directors at Family Services of Dutchess and Harlem Valley Inc, Charter President of Highland and New York State Exchange Club, Chairman of Town of Lloyd American Cancer Society, Board Chairman of St. Cabrini Home in West Park and charter member of Cabrini Mission International Foundation Board of Directors. Other volunteer activities included working with United Way of Dutchess County, local Boys Scouts board member, the Italian Center in Poughkeepsie, and 3rd Degree Charter Member of the Knights of Columbus in New Paltz, NY. Frank was a recipient of The Saint Cabrini Home Gold Medal Human Services Award, of the Congressional Award for outstanding and invaluable community service, and recognition from the NY State Assembly for local and State Civic Service.
Frank was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Frank married the love of his life, Pat, in 1965. They had two sons, Frank and Rick, who they raised in Highland NY. Frank is survived by his children, Frank and Denise Rinaudo, Rick and Marcia Rinaudo, grandchildren Alex and his wife Laurel, Kyle, Ryan, Julia, and Harry Rinaudo.
Frank's passion was his family and lifelong friends. Frank loved spending time with Pat and their children and grandchildren, traveling all over the world with his wife Pat, spending time at their beach house in Long Beach Island NJ, and making friends wherever he went. We know Frank is now dancing with Pat, eating unlimited bowls of pasta, sipping Jack Daniels, while Sinatra himself is singing "I Did It My Way".
A visitation will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd, The Villages, FL 32159 on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 3-5pm. A mass will be celebrated at St Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, The Villages, FL 32159 on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 8:30am.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation or the Cabrini Mission Foundation. Cornerstone gift by phone to (352) 742-6819 or (888)728-6234. Cabrini Mission donations at www.cabrinifoundation.org
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 1, 2019