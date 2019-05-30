Frank S. Dawes



Rhinebeck, New York - Frank joined his wife and love of his life Beverly Lola Dawes on March 28, 2019 who predeceased him on September 13, 2005. They raised their two children in the Village of Rhinebeck - Gregory Alan Dawes who predeceased him on April 2, 2009 and Sandra Dawes Strippoli who resides in Salt Point with her husband Louis Strippoli. He had three siblings who all predeceased him; Jack Dawes who died in Vietnam; George Dawes and Violet Rovics- Dawes.



Frank worked hard to support his family and at times worked several jobs to do so. He retired from Dutchess County Government with 20+ years of service. He enjoyed playing the organ for his friends in his community and was always the life of the party with his unique dance moves. A bit of trivia, he was a direct descendant of William Dawes who made the midnight ride with Paul Revere on April 18, 1775.



Graveside services will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019, 11:00 AM, at the Rhinebeck Cemetery.



Family and friends are invited for fellowship and refreshment at the American Legion Montgomery Post #429 following the service. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019