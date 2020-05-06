|
|
Frank Skeens
Hyde Park - Frank Skeens, 72, of Hyde Park, died May 4, 2020 peacefully in his home with family around him.
Born March 4, 1948 in Ellenville to Charlie and Mabel Skeens, he graduated from Ellenville High School, where he was an All-State Track Star, and attended Ulster Community College.
Mr. Skeens retired from the Hudson River Psychiatric Center after 25 years of employment.
He was an avid Field Trialer for more than 62 years and always enjoyed traveling and spending weekends with his Field Trial family. Frank and his wife, Nancy, drove thousands of miles and countless hours (sometimes all night) to be able to enjoy this sport with their friends.
Frank is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy Skeens; daughter, Shannon Skeens, of Hyde Park and niece / goddaughter, Lori Cornett, of Hyde Park. They were the light of his life along with his beloved dogs (especially Flower).
He is also survived by his sisters, Darlene Wade and husband, Robert, of Kinsman, Ohio, and Linda Davis and husband, Barry, of Accord; sister-in-law, Judi Bradshaw, and husband, Bob, of Hyde Park; brother-in-law, Dick Constant, of Greenfield Park, NY; and many nieces and nephews.
Those that he considered close to his heart include Deven and Kara Fisher, Wayne "Beezer" and Mackenzie Anson, Maureen McLain, Danny Botsford, and Eric Turner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Mabel Skeens of Accord, and a sister, Charlene Constant, of Greenfield Park.
In keeping with Frank's wishes, funeral services will be private.
To leave online condolences and memories, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com .
In lieu of flowers, Frank's family respectfully request memorial donations to The American Lurcher Rescue Project (Greyhound Rescue), 11675 Council Lane, Gulf Shores, AL 36542. ([email protected]) (www.ohiolurcherproject.com) 513-478-1870
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 6 to May 10, 2020