Poughkeepsie - Frank V. Orlando, Sr. passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Lutheran Care Center. He was born on November 9, 1920, to Vincent and Assunta Orlando in Corigliano Calabro, in Calabria Italy. They came to the United States when he was 18 months old, and settled in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was the oldest of four children, Helen, John, and George, all who predeceased him.
He married Gladys Gruini on April 7, 1950 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, and together they built a home in Poughkeepsie. They had two children, Nancy Orlando Streetman and Frank V. Orlando, Jr. of Red Hook, NY. Both Gladys and Nancy predeceased him. In addition to his son, he is survived by son-in-law Smitty Streetman, of Harrisburg, NC, and grandchildren, Vincent Orlando, of Red Hook, NY, Allie Orlando Jose and her husband Matthew Jose, of Framingham, MA, and Robby Streetman of Harrisburg, NC, along with many nieces and nephews.
Frank dedicated his life to his family and spent several decades working in the shoe business. He was co-owner of Doff Shoes, "The Children's Shoe Store," in Poughkeepsie, for forty years, after working with A.S. Beck and Dilavalle shoes. Frank was a long-time parishioner of the Church of the Holy Trinity in Poughkeepsie. With the assistance of his caregiver, Linda Rodes, he was able to live life to the fullest at home, often enjoying a biscotti and reminiscing about the good old days.
Calling hours will be held Friday, June 7th 5pm-8pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 218 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Wheelchair entrance and street level parking located in the rear of the funeral home off Vassar Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, June 8th 10am at the Church of The Holy Trinity, 775 Main St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603, with entombment to follow in St. Peter's Mausoleum, 171 Salt Pt Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Arrangements under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Poughkeepsie, NY. For online condolences, directions or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 6, 2019