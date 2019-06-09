|
Frank V. Ranalli, Sr.
Fishkill - Frank V. Ranalli, Sr., a resident of the Town of Fishkill, entered into rest Friday, June 7, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. He was 93.
Son of the late Vincent and Josephine Paolilli Ranalli, he was born April 22, 1926 in Wappingers Falls. Frank proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He was stationed aboard the USS Daniel A. Joy, a destroyer escort. He was wounded during the war and very proud of his service.
Frank married the former Marna Casey on February 27, 1949. Mrs. Ranalli preceded him in death on December 10, 1999.
Frank worked as a pipe fitter at Texaco Research Center in Glenham. After retirement, he went on work as a water meter reader for the Town of Fishkill. He was a lifelong Mets fan and loved to be surrounded by his family. Frank was a parishioner at St. Mary Mother of the Church in Fishkill where he was a former usher. In his spare time, he was an avid gardener.
Survivors include his daughters, Debra Webb and her husband, John of Fishkill and Lisa Stupple and her husband, Robert of Newburgh; his sister, Amelia Touponse; his grandchildren, John Webb, III, Michael Webb, Vincent Ranalli and his wife, Rachel, Arianna Stupple and her fiancée, Samantha Macio, and Brooke Stupple; his great-grandchildren, John Webb, IV, Caitlin Webb, Madison Ranalli and Gianna Ranalli; his former daughter-in-law, Nancy Ranalli; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his son, Frank V. Ranalli, Jr. and his sister, Anna Scianna.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 13 at St. Mary Mother of the Church, Jackson Street in Fishkill. Interment will follow in Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Route 9 in Fishkill.
Memorial donations may be made to a veteran's .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 9, 2019