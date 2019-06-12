Services
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Martin DePorres
118 Cedar Valley Rd
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Walsh


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Walsh Obituary
Frank Walsh

Poughkeepsie - Frank Walsh, 80, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away June 7, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. He was born on August 17, 1938 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Robert Walsh and Dorothy Zeleznik. Frank served in the US Army starting 1957, receiving an honorable discharge in 1960. On June 1, 1963 he married Elizabeth Simmons in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Frank worked as a manager for IBM and was a master at making maple syrup for 30 years. He enjoyed camping, canoeing, motorcycling, hunting and fishing with family and friends. Especially his dearest friends at the Gold Gym. He was a member of the Manchester Hunt Club, Hudson Valley Sportsman's Association, and BMW Motorcycle Association of America.

Survivors include his wife; Elizabeth, siblings; Joe Walsh and family, Vincent and his wife Theresa and family, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Brother in laws; John Simmons and family, David and Kathy Simmons and family, a sister in law; Cecelia Simmons.

He was predeceased by brothers; Robert, John, and Thomas Walsh. A special thank you to the Heart Center at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Dr. Pedevillano, and Bobby Walsh (nephew) who helped Elizabeth take care of Frank at home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in memory of Frank to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Visitation is 3-6PM, Thursday June 13, 2019, at the Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 S. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10AM, Friday June 14, 2019, Church of St. Martin DePorres 118 Cedar Valley Rd Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Interment immediately following in St. Peter's Cemetery 171 Saltpoint Tpke Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send online condolences please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now