Frank Walsh
Poughkeepsie - Frank Walsh, 80, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away June 7, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. He was born on August 17, 1938 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Robert Walsh and Dorothy Zeleznik. Frank served in the US Army starting 1957, receiving an honorable discharge in 1960. On June 1, 1963 he married Elizabeth Simmons in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Frank worked as a manager for IBM and was a master at making maple syrup for 30 years. He enjoyed camping, canoeing, motorcycling, hunting and fishing with family and friends. Especially his dearest friends at the Gold Gym. He was a member of the Manchester Hunt Club, Hudson Valley Sportsman's Association, and BMW Motorcycle Association of America.
Survivors include his wife; Elizabeth, siblings; Joe Walsh and family, Vincent and his wife Theresa and family, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Brother in laws; John Simmons and family, David and Kathy Simmons and family, a sister in law; Cecelia Simmons.
He was predeceased by brothers; Robert, John, and Thomas Walsh. A special thank you to the Heart Center at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Dr. Pedevillano, and Bobby Walsh (nephew) who helped Elizabeth take care of Frank at home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in memory of Frank to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Visitation is 3-6PM, Thursday June 13, 2019, at the Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 S. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10AM, Friday June 14, 2019, Church of St. Martin DePorres 118 Cedar Valley Rd Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Interment immediately following in St. Peter's Cemetery 171 Saltpoint Tpke Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send online condolences please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 12, 2019