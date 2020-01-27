|
|
Frank Yerger
Clinton Corners - Frank Yerger, 78, died Saturday, January 25.
He was born to George and Mildred Yerger, May 11, 1941 in Freemansburg, PA.Frank graduated from Bethlehem Tech before serving in the U.S. Navy.While working for Sheridan, he married Patricia Cymbala in 1967 where they lived together in Brooklyn, NY before relocating to Putnam Valley and then retired to Clinton Corners N.Y. .
Frank was the superintendent of buildings and groundsat Lehman College until he retired in 1997.
Frank attended the Evangelical Free Church of Clinton Corners. He enjoyed studying the Bible, playing guitar, doing carpentry projects, gardening, and sharing time with his family and friends.
Frank is survived by his wife, Patricia, and by their four children:Keith Yerger, of Cortland; Glenn Yerger, of Poughkeepsie; Craig Yerger, of Stanfordville; and Eric Yerger, of Phoenix. He also is also survived and dearly loved by two grandchildren, Chloe and Nicholas Yerger.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to the Upton Lake Christian School In Clinton Corners.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, January 29 from 2:00-4:00 and from 6:30-9:00 at Peck and Peck Funeral Home in Pine Plains.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am at Peck and Peck funeral home.
Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Pine Plains.
To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020