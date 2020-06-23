Franklin Henry Goodchild, Sr.
Dover Plains - Franklin Henry Goodchild, Sr., 87, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Sharon Health Care Center in Sharon, CT. Mr. Goodchild was a building supervisor at the Wassaic Development Center for 25 years retiring in 1995.
Born on May 23, 1933 in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was the son of the late Norman and Mary (Case) Goodchild. On July 27, 1971 in Millbrook, NY, he married Linda Silvernail who survives at home. Mr. Goodchild was a member of the Dover Plains United Methodist Church.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Goodchild is survived by three sons, Franklin H. Goodchild, Jr. and his wife, Cindy, of Wappingers Falls, NY, Richard Goodchild and his wife, Lucy, of Wappingers Falls, NY and Steven Goodchild and his wife, Bonnie, of Dover Plains and a daughter, Bunny Paine and her husband, Daniel, of Craryville, NY. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Goodchild was predeceased by a granddaughter, Brooke Ross.
Graveside services and burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Valley View Cemetery, S. Nellie Hill Road, Dover Plains, NY with Rev. Kathy Meyerson officiating. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Dover Plains - Franklin Henry Goodchild, Sr., 87, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Sharon Health Care Center in Sharon, CT. Mr. Goodchild was a building supervisor at the Wassaic Development Center for 25 years retiring in 1995.
Born on May 23, 1933 in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was the son of the late Norman and Mary (Case) Goodchild. On July 27, 1971 in Millbrook, NY, he married Linda Silvernail who survives at home. Mr. Goodchild was a member of the Dover Plains United Methodist Church.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Goodchild is survived by three sons, Franklin H. Goodchild, Jr. and his wife, Cindy, of Wappingers Falls, NY, Richard Goodchild and his wife, Lucy, of Wappingers Falls, NY and Steven Goodchild and his wife, Bonnie, of Dover Plains and a daughter, Bunny Paine and her husband, Daniel, of Craryville, NY. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Goodchild was predeceased by a granddaughter, Brooke Ross.
Graveside services and burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Valley View Cemetery, S. Nellie Hill Road, Dover Plains, NY with Rev. Kathy Meyerson officiating. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.