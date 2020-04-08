Services
Franklin Velie Knapp


1926 - 2020
Franklin Velie Knapp Obituary
Franklin Velie Knapp

Millbrook - Franklin Velie Knapp was born to Thomas and Ethel Velie Knapp at home in Fishkill Plains, NY on the family farm, December 28, 1926. He went to his eternal home with Jesus Christ on February 4, 2020 at the age of 93 at his home in Millbrook, NY.

He attended a one room schoolhouse but did not graduate because he was needed on the farm. On the strength of a GED he attended Missionary Training Institute, Nyack, NY.

He married Dorothy Glass of Beacon, NY on August 18, 1951. They made their home in Millbrook.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy and his twelve children: Rebecca Thorpe, Priscilla Stahl and husband George, Timothy and wife Pat, Philip and wife Concetta, Dorcas Lawrence, Keren Williams and husband Hilory, Esther Gajtkowski, Caleb and wife Eileen, James and wife April, Ira and wife Joanna, Benjamin and Erica, Daniel and wife Anne. 34 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. One brother Lewis and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, two sisters, one brother, two sons-in-law, a grandson, a niece and a nephew.

The previously scheduled public service will not be held due to coronavirus outbreak. You may send condolences/notes to Dorothy Knapp, 45 College Lane, Millbrook.

Donations may be made to Bible League, 1 Bible League Plaza, Crete, IL 60417 or a right to live ministry of your choosing.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
