LaGrangeville - Fred E. Stuebner, 85, a resident of LaGrangeville since 1969, died on March 11, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.



Born on July 30, 1933 in Chicago, IL, Fred was the son of Fredrick and Louise (Hartman) Stuebner. On August 11, 1962 in Forest Park, IL, Fred married the love of his life, Susan Lather, who survives at home.



Fred proudly served our country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He started his career as a Field Engineer for IBM in Chicago, IL and then was transferred to IBM in Poughkeepsie where he worked in Test Equipment Design until his retirement in 1987.



Fred was a member of the Forest Park Baptist Church in Illinois, where he was the Sunday School Treasurer. In LaGrange, Fred and Susan joined the Freedom Plains Presbyterian Church and Fred served as an Elder and a member of the Building and Grounds committee. His passion was energy conservation, and he helped develop an energy control system for the church for heating and lighting. He was the Program Chairman for the LaGrange Rotary for 18 years and had perfect attendance for 26 years.



Fred was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association where he built his own airplane which was a 2-seater that he flew from coast to coast. He was the President of LaGrange Instruments, Inc. which was for electronic measurement and controls. He was a judge at the Dutchess County Science Fair and had several patents in his name. He was also a member of Aldo Leopold Society of Cary Arboretum.



In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by his children, David Stuebner and his wife Nancy of Delanson, Kathryn Mayers and her husband Matthew of Winston Salem, NC, Christine Stuebner-Rakusan and her husband Tomas of McLean, VA, and Randall Stuebner and his wife Nazli of Millbrook; and his grandchildren, Vivian Mayers, Andrew Stuebner, Katrina Rakusan and Nicolas Mayers.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 3pm at Freedom Plains United Presbyterian Church, 1168 Route 55, LaGrangeville, NY 12540. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., Hopewell Junction.



Memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army.