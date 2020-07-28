Frederick C. " Flip " Cole
Rhinebeck, New York - Frederick C. Cole, 92, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck. His nickname was "Flip" and was known as this to many people. Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on September 15, 1927, he was the son of the late Perry and Martha Burr Cole. Fred served in the United States Army from 1945-1947, stationed in the Philippines. On February 2, 1946 he married Caroline Stemm, who predeceased him. Fred had worked for over 40 years as a heavy equipment operator for Thomas Gleason, Inc. He loved his home on the hill and loved telling his grandkids stories of his younger days; especially how he burned down the one room school house he went to. He could always be found trying to fix or build something. Fred loved nature; fishing, hunting and bird watching. He was a true inspiration to everyone and loved to teach what he knew to anyone who would listen. He loved his family and country. Fred is survived by his daughter Judy Evans of Hyde Park, his son and his girlfriend David Cole and Darlene Bates of Poughkeepsie, granddaughter Tara Evans, grandsons David Cole, Kevin and wife Samantha Cole, Stephen Cole and Christopher Cole. Additionally, he is survived by 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and his wife Fred was predeceased by his son Frederick Cole, his sister Arvilla Hosier and three brothers, Perry, Oliver and Leonard Cole. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 10:00am - 2:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial will private and at the convenience of the Family. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com