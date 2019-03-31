|
Frederick Giamportone
Highland - Fred Giamportone, 87, a longtime resident of Highland, NY, passed away on March 28 th with family by his side. He was a graduate of Highland High School and SUNY New Paltz. He served as an Aviation Electronics Technician in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1955. Fred was a middle school teacher in the Poughkeepsie Public School System for 26 years. He also served as Recreation Director for the Town of Lloyd for many years. Fred enjoyed skiing, golfing, and landscaping. In retirement, he enjoyed working as a starter at Apple Greens Golf Course in Highland.
Born February 4, 1932 in Irvington, NJ, Fred was the son of the late Leo Giamportone and Lena Trovato. He is survived by brother Jack Giamportone of Durham, NC and sisters Dolores Mayen of Fuquay-Varina, NC and Paula Dudek of Highland, NY.
He was married to his wonderful wife Marion Holister of Los Angeles, CA from 1956 to her death in 2004. He is deeply loved by his family including, Keith of Cambridge, MA, Stephen and Teresa of Eagle, ID, Todd of Kernersville, NC and Rick of Greensboro, NC. Fred has 9 Grandchildren; Carlleen Snikeris,
Allisha Bordges, Kristina, Matthew, Michael, Laura, Dominic, Pierce and Kyle Giamportone and one Great Granddaughter Everlly Bordges.
Calling hours are 4 pm to 9 pm on Friday, April 5th, at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home Inc, 38 Main St, Highland, NY 12528.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday April 6th, at St. Joseph's Church in New Paltz. Burial will take place at the Lloyd Cemetery in Highland.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Fred to: at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-mm-btn-donate-now
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 31, 2019