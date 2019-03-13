Frederick "Gene" Hunt



Fishkill - Frederick E. "Gene" Hunt, 68, an area resident for 47 years and formerly of Peekskill, died on March 3, 2019 in Tampa, FL.



Born on July 12, 1950 in Mount Kisco, he was the son of Kenneth and Jane (Bailey) Hunt. Gene had been employed as an installer and repairman for Verizon for many years. He was a member of the St. Rocco Society, and was a member of Dogwood Knolls Golf Course where he also worked for several years.



On October 7, 1972 at the North American Martyrs Church in Lake Peekskill, Gene married Linda (Pastore) Hunt who survives at home. He is also survived by his sons and their wives, Fred Hunt of Fishkill, Jason and Erica Hunt of Newburgh, and Joseph and Jessica Hunt of FL; his grandson, Jason James Hunt; his siblings, Ken and Debbie Hunt, Betsy Packard, and Keith and Maureen Hunt; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 16, from 2-6pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. There will be a Funeral Service at 3pm. On Monday, March 18, at 12pm, there will be a graveside service at 12pm at St. Denis Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, PO Box 428, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533. Please visit Gene's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.