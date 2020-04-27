|
Frederick J. Kratzer
Poughkeepsie - Frederick John Kratzer, 94, a resident of Poughkeepsie since 1996 and formerly of Katonah, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Born on New Year's Day 1926 in the Bronx, he was the son of the late Christian and Anna Bunstein Kratzer. He was a graduate of the Evander Childs High School in the Bronx. A proud veteran, Fred served in the United States Navy during World War II, and after the war, he transferred to the Naval Reserves and was called to active duty during the Korean War. Following Korea, he transferred to an Engineering Battalion in the Army Reserves. Ultimately, Fred transferred lastly to the Air National Guard and retired in 1986 as a Master Sergeant. On June 19, 1948, Fred married the former Jean Post. Mrs. Kratzer predeceased him in 1995. A Supervisor for New York Telephone (which became NYNEX), Fred retired in 1985 after 39 years of service. He was a Member of the Pleasant Valley Methodist Church, where he served as a church trustee and director of the food pantry. He was also active with the Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Food Pantry. A mason for most of his life, Fred was a 66-year member of Kisco Lodge #708 in Mt. Kisco. When he moved to Dutchess County, he transferred to Shekomeko Lodge #458 in Pleasant Valley. Always active, he served as past treasurer of both lodges. Fred is survived by his close friend and companion, Nancy Post, of Poughkeepsie; two children, Karen Gullick, and husband, Robert, of Citra, FL; Burton C. Kratzer, of Phoenix, AZ; and two nieces, Florence Peterson, of Bradenton, FL, and Carol Russel of Oxford, NY. In keeping with Fred's wishes, cremation has taken place. Out of concern for public health and safety, memorial services will take place at a later date. His ashes will be buried in the family plot in Kensico Cemetery, Katonah. In lieu of flowers, Fred's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Masonic Home Care Community, 2150 Bleecker St. Utica, NY 13501. (www.masonichomeny.org) Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence from the safety of your home, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020