Frederick Marshall
MILLBROOK - Frederick C. Marshall, 88, a longtime resident of Millbrook, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at The Baptist Home in Rhinebeck,NY.
Born in Jersey City, NJ on January 4, 1931, he was the son of Ernest and Ethel Wiese Marshall. He worked for IBM for 33 years as a Senior Education Specialist until his retirement. His passion for collecting and repairing clocks was known to everyone.
Frederick is survived by his wife Loretta Marshall of Millbrook; his two sons, Douglas Marshall of Milton and Thomas Marshall of Stanfordville; his daughter-in-law, Christene Marshall of Stanfordville; his 4 grandchildren, Crystal and Cory Marshall of Wappingers Falls and Megan and Thomas Marshall of Stanfordville; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Ernest Marshall and his wife Marilyn; and his sister Dorothy Miller and husband Darwin.
Funeral services will be private and interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Lithgow.
Memorial donations may be made in Frederick's memory to the Millbrook Fire Department or Millbrook Rescue Squad.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019