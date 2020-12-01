Frederick W. Kommer Jr.
Hyde Park - Frederick W. Kommer Jr., 53, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Fred was born on January 1, 1967 in St. Francis Hospital, Poughkeepsie, and was a lifelong resident of Hyde Park.
Fred graduated from F.D. Roosevelt High School in 1985 and worked at Royal Carting for twenty-three years. He was an avid NY Yankee and NASCAR fan, and shared his father's passion for trucks.
He was predeceased by his father, Frederick W. "Sonny" Kommer Sr.; mother, Florence Kommer; nephew, Cody Lee Kommer; brothers-in-law, Charles Norton Sr., and John Dooley; and his favorite cat, Rocky.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Perkins; step-son, Garth Perkins; brother, James Kommer and wife, Rose; sisters, Barbara Dooley and Patricia Norton; nieces and nephews, Brandon Kommer and wife, Sarah, Kyle "Moe" Kommer and wife, Lorraine, Nicole Kommer and companion, Logan, Jodi Owens and husband, Rob, Kelly Dooley, Charles Norton, and Tosha Millan and husband, Samot; and great nieces and nephews, Oliver and Ingrid Kommer, Evan and Isabella "Izzy" Owens, Charlotte and Logan Norton, and Liliana and Bryn Millan.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
Graveside services and burial of Fred's ashes in the family plot will take place at 2 PM on Saturday, December 5th at Union Cemetery, 1076 Violet Ave., Hyde Park.
Masks will be required, and proper COVID safety precautions will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, Fred's family respectfully request memorial donations to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, PO Box 266, Lagrangeville, NY 12540 (www.afsp.org/hudsonvalley
), or, the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538. (www.dcspca.com
).
