Fredonia Ann Franklin
Poughkeepsie - Fredonia Ann Franklin 71, died 29th of March 2019 at Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan after a short illness.
Mrs. Franklin was born on 9th of January 1948 in Poughkeepsie, New York to Cornelia and Nelson Johnson. She graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1966 and married Charles G. Franklin on 13th of April 1966. They raised 4 daughters and a son.
Mrs. Franklin worked at Smith Brothers/Candy Lane for several years, then Western Printing. Fredonia later work for IBM for 25 years where she retired in 1993. She attended Dutchess Community College and gained a Phlebotomist degree. After graduation she landed a job with St. Francis Hospital then moved on to Mid-Hudson Medical group where she retired in 2010.
Mrs. Franklin was an active member in the church, she began her spiritual walk at Smith Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church where she was a Junior Usher. Throughout her adult years she became a long-time member of Beulah Baptist Church serving as an Usher, Sunday School Teacher and Deaconess. In her spare time she enjoyed crochet, and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Franklin was a devoted wife and mother. She was an honorable, beloved, helpful and remarkable woman. When she entered any room her smile gave you a sense of warmth and comfort that made you feel that you're in good hands. She was non-judgmental and will go that extra mile for everyone. She will truly be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband, Charles G. Franklin; 4 daughters, Tiesha (Craig), Angelina, CarLisa (Lester), Dionnia, and a son Kevin (Gina); 21 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Franklin will repose 10-11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catherine Street, Poughkeepsie, New York 12601. Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Dr. Jesse V. Bottoms Jr. will officiate. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 3, 2019