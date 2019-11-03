|
Frieda O'Leary
WAPPINGERS FALLS - Frieda M. O'Leary, 81, an area resident since 1976 and formerly of Brooklyn, died on November 2, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Brooklyn on February 6, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Paulin) Verderber. During the 1950s, Frieda was a singer with Columbia Records, performing under the stage name of "Vicki Pauline" with the Beau-Bells. She loved doing the USO Shows for our military men and women. She was employed as a secretary for Marine Midland Bank.
Frieda was a parishioner of St. Columba Church. She was also a member of the Columbiettes of St. Mary's Council, Knights of Columbus, and a member of the East Fishkill Seniors.
On January 27, 1963 at St. Aloysius Church in Ridgewood, Frieda married Robert T. O'Leary who predeceased her on February 10, 2010. Frieda is survived by her sons and their wives, Robert and Nancy O'Leary of Fishkill, and Stephen and Nicole O'Leary of Stormville; her granddaughters, Bridget, Daniella, Angelica and Paige; her sister, Mary Ann Brophy; and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brother, Louis "Sonny" Verderber.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the . Please visit Frieda's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019