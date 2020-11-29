G. David Keeley



Millbrook - G. David Keeley, 60, of Millbrook passed away November 25, 2020 at Columbus Hospital in Newark, NJ after a long illness.



David was born in Poughkeepsie on April 23, 1960 to the late Gerald Jr. and Foy Keeley. His mother survives at home.



He graduated from Arlington High School in 1978, He then went to Dutchess Community College and moved onto NYIT were he received his BA degree in Architecture. After college he lived and worked in Long Island for a number of years before moving to Jacksonville, FL and held several positions in the banking industry. He was an avid dog rescuer and pug lover, having three at home.



David is survived by his mother, Foy; sister, Kimberly and her husband, Gregory Henschel; nephews, Eric and his spouse, Kayla Henschel, Brendan and his spouse, Danielle Henschel and Dylan Henschel; niece, Shauna Henschel and two great nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Gerald.



A memorial service will be held on a later date at Freedom Plains Cemetery.



Memorial donations can be made to the DCSPCA in David's name.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, 3270 Franklin Ave., Millbrook, NY 12545.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store