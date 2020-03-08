|
Gail Ann (Collditz) Juras
October 11,1937—February 25, 2020
Gail Ann (Collditz) Juras passed away peacefully at home on February 25, 2020. She is survived by her sons Michael of Rhinebeck NY, Paul (Colleen) of Cornelius NC, and David (Paula) of Cary NC; grandchildren Kenneth (Jill), Ashley (Drew Kelkres), Stephen, Katherine and Genevieve Anne; great-grandchildren Nola, Cavan and Fiadh Juras, and Maeve Kelkres, and close cousins Darlene Sauter and Robert Olski of Wisconsin and "Jeannie" (Genevieve) Cadette of Nevada. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Eugene Charles "Gene" Juras, parents Paul and Gertrude (née Repinski) Collditz and one infant son, Andrew Paul Juras.
Gail was born on October 11, 1937 and grew up in Milwaukee WI. She graduated from West Division High School in 1955, and went on to attend Rochester Junior College in Minnesota. Those Rochester roommates—Gail, Sally Bublitz, Fran Powers and the late Alice France—kept an ongoing "round-robin" letter circling among them across the miles for decades, sharing the milestones of their lives. It was also in Rochester that Gail fell in love with a handsome United States Air Force airman, Gene Juras. They were married on June 22, 1957 in Poughkeepsie NY, and lived most of their years together alongside many wonderful friends and neighbors in Greentree Park of Hyde Park NY. Gail and Gene moved to Raleigh NC in 2016, where they lived out their years.
Gail enjoyed a career in medical accounts administration for nearly 30 years, first with Poughkeepsie Anesthesia Group, then with Anesthesia Associates of St. Francis. Gail maintained an active lifestyle throughout her years, enjoying roller skating, bowling, gardening and fitness classes. She loved crafting intricate Christmas ornaments and solving word and jigsaw puzzles. She was a faithful member of Regina Coeli Roman Catholic Church of Hyde Park, served on the Altar Rosary Society and was a Cub Scouts Den Mother. She and Gene were passionate supporters of the Marist College Red Fox Club, and had become avid Carolina Hurricanes fans as well. She was a proud "Grandma" and "Baba" who always had an enthusiastic story to share about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gail will be placed at rest during a private service at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Raleigh NC. The family would like to thank the many professionals at The Cardinal at North Hills, REX Hematology Oncology Associates, and Doctors Making House Calls in Raleigh NC, for their excellent and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, remembrances will be well-used by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, and Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2020