|
|
Gail Cashdollar
Poughkeepsie - Gail (McCabe) Cashdollar passed away the night of April 27th, 2020 at the age of 73 at home surrounded by her family. Gail was born September 22, 1946 in Poughkeepsie, New York, the daughter of John McCabe and Helen Ladzinski.
For 27 years up until retirement, Gail served as a Social Welfare Worker II at Dutchess County DCFS in the Child Support Enforcement Unit. After her retirement she gained employment at Gateway Community Industries as a Residential House Manager for 5 years.
Gail is survived by her husband Edward Cashdollar, daughter Blythe Cashdollar, step-son Edward J. (Heather) Cashdollar, and oldest brother George McCabe. She also leaves behind four grandchildren Cheyenne, Justyce, Giovanni, and Todd, two great-grandchildren Preston and Israel, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Gail is predeceased by her two brothers Donald McCabe and Ronald Locascio.
Her family would like to thank the very caring staff of Hudson Valley Hospice for making Gail's last days comfortable. Not only did they care for her but also extended support to her family during these trying times.
Due to current restrictions, memorial services will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of WM. G. Miller and Son, Poughkeepsie. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 1 to May 4, 2020