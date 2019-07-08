|
|
In Loving Memory of
Gail E. Molinaro
9/6/1942 - 7/8/2013
On Her 6th Anniversary in Heaven
If we could bring you back again for one more hour
or day, we'd express all our unspoken love, we'd
have countless things to say. If we could bring you
back again we'd say we treasure you, and that your
presence in our lives meant more than we ever knew.
If we could bring you back again to tell you what we
should, you'd know how much we miss you, and if
we could, we would.
Husband Carmine, Daughter Donna & Fiance Michael, Son Joseph & Wife Marissa,
Grandsons Thomas & Leonardo, & Grand Daughter Fiona Gail
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 8, 2019