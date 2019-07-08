Resources
Gail E. Molinaro

Gail E. Molinaro In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Gail E. Molinaro

9/6/1942 - 7/8/2013

On Her 6th Anniversary in Heaven

If we could bring you back again for one more hour

or day, we'd express all our unspoken love, we'd

have countless things to say. If we could bring you

back again we'd say we treasure you, and that your

presence in our lives meant more than we ever knew.

If we could bring you back again to tell you what we

should, you'd know how much we miss you, and if

we could, we would.

Husband Carmine, Daughter Donna & Fiance Michael, Son Joseph & Wife Marissa,

Grandsons Thomas & Leonardo, & Grand Daughter Fiona Gail
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 8, 2019
