Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
Gail Hosmer


1965 - 2019
Gail Hosmer Obituary
Gail Hosmer

Wappingers Falls - Gail Hosmer, 54, of Wappingers Falls, passed away tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.

She was born in Syracuse February 5, 1965, the daughter of the late William Koenig and Patricia Harris.

Mrs. Hosmer was employed as a Correction Officer for the Putnam County Sheriff's Office in Carmel.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Hosmer, at home, Sons, Justin and Austin, both of Wappingers Falls, a Sister, Karen Lemmon of Salt Lake City, Utah, 1 niece and 1 nephew. She was predeceased by a brother, William Koenig.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, from 1 to 4 PM. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
