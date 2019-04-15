|
|
Dr. Garry Augustus Mendez, Jr.
- - Dr. Garry Augustus Mendez Jr., passed away at age 82 on April 8, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, NY.
He was born on September 24, 1936 in Poughkeepsie, New York, to the late Caroline M. Mendez and Garry A. Mendez Sr.
Garry was always a fervent advocate for underserved and overlooked people from supporting local youth in Poughkeepsie, to working with the government of his ancestral home, the Cape Verde Islands, on helping to return formerly incarcerated Cape Verdean Americans to the islands as productive members of Cape Verdean society. He built his career in social justice working for the National Urban League, earning a prestigious fellowship at the National Institute of Justice and founding The International Trust for the Development of African-American Men, the organization he created to transform incarcerated men into powerful assets for their communities. Prior to joining the Urban League, he earned a Ph.D. in Higher Education from the University of Michigan, an M.A. in Education from Bank Street College of Education, and a B.A. in Sociology from Hobart College and was a member of Phi Phi Delta. An accomplished two-sport athlete Garry was inducted into the Hobart Athletics Hall of Fame in 1989. In 1996, the Hobart College Alumni Association awarded him its highest honor, the Medal of Excellence awarded to an alumnus who has brought honor and distinction to his alma mater. And, in 2018 Hobart College bestowed on him an honorary doctorate for his service to his community.
Garry was the beloved husband of Juanita P. Mendez. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Cook; sons, Michael A. Mendez, Charles H.M. Johnson, and Garry A. Mendez III; daughter, Kathy A. Mendez; and six grandchildren.
Dr. Mendez will repose 10-11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Jesse V. Bottoms, Jr. will officiate. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 15, 2019