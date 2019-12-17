|
|
Gary Allen Foster
Poughkeepsie - Gary Allen Foster, 64 a lifelong Dutchess County resident passed away December 16, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side.
Born August 4,1955 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Vere and Edith Grantner Foster.
Gary was able to turn his life around with his belief in AA, circle of friends and the love and support of his family. By giving back, Gary was able to help many others regain control of their lives. Gary and his family acknowledge the support and dedication of his AA FAMILY, who remained faithful to the end. We would like to thank you all for that.
After working at Mid-Hudson Flooring and Foster Flooring for many years as an excellent tile and carpet mechanic, Gary established his own business Gary's Tile. Prior to his illness, he most recently worked as a flagman for Central Hudson.
Gary was a loving and caring individual with a heart of gold. His favorite things were spending time with his family and friends. He loved to laugh, dance, movies, music, the Mets, the Minnesota Vikings and Drum Corp Competitions. A member of the Vagabond Drum and Bugle Corp in his youth Gary loved and followed the Drum Corp World and enjoyed many competitions often predicting the winners.
Gary is survived by his loving wife Karen Elemendorf Foster and her loving family as well as his sons, Kyle and Brandon Ostrander of Poughkeepsie; his siblings, Ronald & Emily Foster of Poughkeepsie, Vere Foster Jr. of Reno, Nevada, Donald & Rose Foster of Yorktown Heights, Cherry Poliquin and her significant other, Carl Clark, of Poughkeepsie, and Judith Snyder and her significant other, Raymond Juliano, of Palm Coast, Florida. Gary loved and held a special place in his heart for all his many nieces and nephews and extended family members. Gary had two special friends who remained faithful and always by his side offering him comfort and love, Adin, his dog, and Jasmine, his cat.
In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his sisters, June Brower and Jean Farinacci and his brothers, Gerald and Stephen Foster.
From the Family: Gary you will always hold a special place in our hearts . We will miss you dearly. So long for now and until we meet again rest softly.
Calling hours will be at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park on Wednesday, December 18th from 5 to 8pm. A service in honor of Gary will take place on Thursday, December 19th at the Funeral Home at 11am with his brother, Pastor Don Foster officiating.
At the request of Gary's family, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Donation Processing Center, PO Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409 () would be appreciated.
Gary will be cremated and his ashes will be laid to rest in Rural Cemetery at the family's discretion.
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019