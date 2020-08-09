Gary Andrew 'Sammy' Medley, Sr.
Beacon, NY - Gary Andrew Medley, Sr. 'Sammy' departed this life for eternal rest on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Gary was born on January 8, 1939 to the late Thomas and Mildred (Washinton) Medley. Gary was an 81 year old life-long resident of Beacon, NY. He graduated from Beacon High School. He went on to enlist and serve in the United States Navy as an airplane engine mechanic from 1956-1959, along with 2-more years in the reserves. Upon his completed military service he was employed by Barbrich Blanket Factory in Beacon, NY. He was later employed by Chemical Rubber, as a fabric coater in 1971 which later became known as Chemprene; and Gary went on to retire in 2001. He was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Beacon. Gary was a member of The Soul Clan Motorcycle Club of Beacon, NY. He was also a member of multiple bowling leagues for over 20 years. His other hobbies included softball, fishing, gardening, bird watching, hiking, crafting, listening to jazz music and watching football, especially the Washington Redskins.
Gary is survived by his two sisters Carol Ann Medley of Utica, NY and Candace Carter (Thomas) of Marietta, GA; his brother Shawn Medley of Manhattan, NY; two sons Gary Medley (Carolyn) of Aurora, CO and Christopher Medley of Poughkeepsie, NY; two daughters Jocelyn Medley of Poughkeepsie, NY and Andrea Medley (Vern), of Georgetown, SC; two step-children Aaron Owens (Jacqueline) of Poughkeepsie, NY and Nyree Callaway of Hemingway, SC; his six grandchildren Lauren, Matthew, Navonni, Bryan, Kayla and Vern. And a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mildred Medley, and his eldest brother Ronald Medley.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 6-9pm at LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon. A Graveside Funeral Service with military honors will be held at Fishkill Rural Cemetery on Thursday August 13, 2020 at 11AM. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Libby Funeral Home of Beacon; to offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com