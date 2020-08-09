1/1
Gary Andrew "Sammy" Medley Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Andrew 'Sammy' Medley, Sr.

Beacon, NY - Gary Andrew Medley, Sr. 'Sammy' departed this life for eternal rest on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Gary was born on January 8, 1939 to the late Thomas and Mildred (Washinton) Medley. Gary was an 81 year old life-long resident of Beacon, NY. He graduated from Beacon High School. He went on to enlist and serve in the United States Navy as an airplane engine mechanic from 1956-1959, along with 2-more years in the reserves. Upon his completed military service he was employed by Barbrich Blanket Factory in Beacon, NY. He was later employed by Chemical Rubber, as a fabric coater in 1971 which later became known as Chemprene; and Gary went on to retire in 2001. He was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Beacon. Gary was a member of The Soul Clan Motorcycle Club of Beacon, NY. He was also a member of multiple bowling leagues for over 20 years. His other hobbies included softball, fishing, gardening, bird watching, hiking, crafting, listening to jazz music and watching football, especially the Washington Redskins.

Gary is survived by his two sisters Carol Ann Medley of Utica, NY and Candace Carter (Thomas) of Marietta, GA; his brother Shawn Medley of Manhattan, NY; two sons Gary Medley (Carolyn) of Aurora, CO and Christopher Medley of Poughkeepsie, NY; two daughters Jocelyn Medley of Poughkeepsie, NY and Andrea Medley (Vern), of Georgetown, SC; two step-children Aaron Owens (Jacqueline) of Poughkeepsie, NY and Nyree Callaway of Hemingway, SC; his six grandchildren Lauren, Matthew, Navonni, Bryan, Kayla and Vern. And a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mildred Medley, and his eldest brother Ronald Medley.

Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 6-9pm at LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon. A Graveside Funeral Service with military honors will be held at Fishkill Rural Cemetery on Thursday August 13, 2020 at 11AM. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Libby Funeral Home of Beacon; to offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Libby Funeral Home Inc
55 Teller Ave
Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 831-0179
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Libby Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved