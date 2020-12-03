Gary Booth
Hopewell Junction and Modena - Gary W. Booth, 72, a resident of Modena for 18 years and previously of Hopewell Junction, died on December 1, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born on November 11, 1948 in Peekskill, Gary was the son of Walter and Ethel (DeGolyer) Booth. On July 13, 1973 in Putnam Valley, Gary married the love of his life, Meredith Hunter, who survives at home.
Gary loved watching John Wayne movies, westerns, Hallmark movies and old movies. He enjoyed politics, animals and doting on his grandchildren. When Gary and Meredith were younger, they enjoyed spending time traveling across the United States. They also sold antiques and collectibles at flea markets in the area for many years.
In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by his son, Shawn Booth and his wife Jennifer of Hopewell Junction; his grandchildren, Hayley Booth and her significant other Christopher Adkins, and Hunter Booth; his nephew, Joseph Petrizzo; his niece, Jennifer Donahue and her husband Michael of Newburgh; his great-nephews, JD and Jacob Donahue; his cousin, Carol Strang of Effort, PA; and several other cousins. He was very excited to meet his great-granddaughter, Ivy, who is due any day now. In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his sister, Judy Petrizzo.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 12 to 2pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will be held at 2pm followed by interment at Hopewell Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
