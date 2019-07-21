Resources
Gary Frank Thornton

Gary Frank Thornton In Memoriam
First Anniversary In Heaven

Gary Frank Thornton

05/30/1967 - 07/21/2018

A letter to my son on his first anniversary in Heaven

Your life was a blessing (we were so lucky to have you in our lives)

Your memories a treasure (weddings, Best Man, golf, bowling 300, Sunday lunches) You are loved beyond words (by your family and especially by me) And missed beyond measure (every day until the end of time and then one day more)



Love and miss you always, Mom
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 21, 2019
