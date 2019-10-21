|
Gary J. Coyne
Hyde Park - Gary J. Coyne of Hyde Park passed away on October 19, 2019 at the age of 58. Gary was born to John W and Irene (Rose) Coyne on September 6, 1961 in Tarrytown New York and grew up in Croton-on Hudson. Gary attended Croton Harmon High School where he played Football, baseball and wrestled.
Gary was an avid sports fan and loved following the New York Yankees, Notre Dame and Navy Football.
Gary was employed by Sodexo as a Senior Food Supervisor at Marist College. It is there where Gary found a second family. Gary loved his time at Marist College and made many friends with both the staff and students of Marist and Sodexo. During his brief illness his many visitors from Marist and Sodexo conveyed that Gary had a heart of gold and will be missed. It was said that Gary had a great sense of humor which helped make for a pleasant work environment.
Gary is survived by his four sisters, Jerre Coyne Dawson (Thomas) and their sons William and Andrew, Patricia Monaco (Stefano) and their son Brian and daughter Martha, Jean Thomas (William) and their son Kevin and daughter Christine and Joan Coyne Corsetti (Richard).
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 4-8 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10 AM in Regina Coeli Church, 4337Albany Post Rd., Hyde Park, NY 12538. Inurnment will follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019