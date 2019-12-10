|
|
Gary J. Gregory
Hyde Park - Gary James Gregory, 83, passed away peacefully at home on December 9, 2019 with his loving family at his side. Gary was born in Poughkeepsie on April 28, 1936 to Nelson and Edna (Sutton) Gregory. Gary was a graduate of Wappingers Central School District. He served honorably in the US Army, Co A 815th Engr Bn, Fort Bliss, Texas. Gary was a Supervisor with Metro North Railroad for 37 years at the Poughkeepsie Train Station. He was an avid golfer and actively involved in several local clubs and organizations of which he took great pride and developed many long term friendships. Gary proudly served as Vice President, Board Member and Life Member of Exempt Fireman's Association, Life Member of the Elks Post 275, Life Member of American Legion Post 1466, Life Member of Pirate Canoe Club, and Life Member of Roger's Point Boating Association.
Gary was predeceased by his parents, wife of 56 years, Mary Ann (McDermott) Gregory, son Glenn Gregory, and grandson Greysen J. Gregory. Gary is survived by his five children, Gary J. (Nancy) Gregory of Lake Katrine, Scott (Brenda) Gregory of Fort Myers, FL., Elizabeth "Tiki" (Brandt) Rodgers of Hyde Park, Lorraine "Lori" (Larry) Fischer of Poughkeepsie, Joseph N. (Tracie) Gregory of Morris, CT., many loving grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and his beloved cat Bella Marie.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:30AM in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Gary will be interred with Mary Ann following the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019