Services
Libby Funeral Home Inc
55 Teller Ave
Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 831-0179
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
204 Spackenkill Road
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
204 Spackenkill Road
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Grippo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary J. Grippo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary J. Grippo Obituary
Gary J. Grippo

Beacon, NY - Staff Sergeant Gary J. Grippo, son of Mildred and Henry Grippo, passed away on June 18, 2019. He was 71 years old. Gary was a life-long Beacon resident; upon graduating from Beacon High School, he enlisted with the U.S. Army, proudly served from 1966-1986 and was honorably discharge. He served a tour in Vietnam, where he met his wife. He lived in Beacon with his wife since 1987 until recently moving to Florida.

Along with his wife Nguyet (Kim) Grippo; Gary is survived by his daughters Kimberly Mason and Christine Grippo. He is also survived by his grandson, Arthur Grippo and granddaughter, Ruth Grippo. Sadly he was predeceased by a granddaughter Alyssa Grippo.

A Funeral Services will be held 11 AM, Friday, June 28th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 204 Spackenkill Road, Poughkeepsie, NY, followed by interment and military honors at St. Joachim Cemetery, Beacon. The family will receive friends prior to service for viewing from 10-11am.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.libbyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now