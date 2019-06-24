|
Gary J. Grippo
Beacon, NY - Staff Sergeant Gary J. Grippo, son of Mildred and Henry Grippo, passed away on June 18, 2019. He was 71 years old. Gary was a life-long Beacon resident; upon graduating from Beacon High School, he enlisted with the U.S. Army, proudly served from 1966-1986 and was honorably discharge. He served a tour in Vietnam, where he met his wife. He lived in Beacon with his wife since 1987 until recently moving to Florida.
Along with his wife Nguyet (Kim) Grippo; Gary is survived by his daughters Kimberly Mason and Christine Grippo. He is also survived by his grandson, Arthur Grippo and granddaughter, Ruth Grippo. Sadly he was predeceased by a granddaughter Alyssa Grippo.
A Funeral Services will be held 11 AM, Friday, June 28th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 204 Spackenkill Road, Poughkeepsie, NY, followed by interment and military honors at St. Joachim Cemetery, Beacon. The family will receive friends prior to service for viewing from 10-11am.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.libbyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 24, 2019