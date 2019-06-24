Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Marys Church
Clinton St.
Wappingers Falls, NY
Dade City, Fla. - Laffin, Gary John, died on May 25, 2019, at age 55, at HPH Hospice Care Center, in Brooksville, FL .

He was born on January 31, 1964 to John and Joan Laffin in Poughkeepsie, NY where he was the neighborhood paperboy. He was 1 of 3 children including Pat Laffin and Dana Rebecca, who all reside in Poughkeepsie, NY. His surviving wife of 28 years, Anita Laffin of Dade City, FL is a retired Hospice Nurse who took care of him for the last 13 years of life. He was a proud step-father to Joshuwa Wyman and Whitney Narron.

He was an Assistant Engineer on Engine 1 at Wappinger Falls Fire Department from 1982-1989. He was a brother of the Knights of Columbus 3rd and 4th degree from 1987 to 1992 in Wappinger Falls, NY then from 1999 to present in San Antonio, FL. He worked at Zephyrhills Correctional Institution up until End Stage Renal Disease complications sent him into retirement in 2003. In September of 2013 he started his long battle with dialysis.

He loved going to the Dade City Flea Market on Sunday's after Church at Saint Rita's in Dade City. He had a love for animals and nature. He loved to go to the Hillsborough River State Park to go camping and canoeing with his wife. You could always catch him outside smoking his cigar or just enjoying the Florida sun with his animals.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Marys Church, Clinton St. Wappingers Falls. Burial St. Marys Cemetery.

Memorial Donations in Gary's name can be made in a life form of plants or trees or to any animal shelter. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home, Wappingers Falls. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 24, 2019
