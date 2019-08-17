Services
O'Connor Mortuary - FD- 1293
25301 Alicia Parkway
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
(949) 581-4300
Vigil
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Connor Mortuary
Laguna Hills, NY
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
parish hall
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Santiago de Compostela Catholic Church
Lake Forest, NY
1964 - 2019
Gary Paul Freudenberg Obituary
Gary Paul Freudenberg

Nevada - Gary Paul Freudenberg, age 55, a Nevada resident, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was born to mother Kathleen McCandless (deceased) and father Walter Freudenberg (stepmother Nancy) on June 20, 1964.

Gary is survived by wife, Cindy Freudenberg; children, Dustin, Kayla, Zachary and Jeremy; 2 grandchildren, Joseph and Ordell; siblings Diahanna Watson, Janet Freudenberg, Michael & wife Angelique Freudenberg, Kathleen & husband Raymond Fantauzzi, Patrick & wife Caroline McCandless, and Kristin & husband Robert Hodor.

Gary was employed at Dairy Conveyor Corp. since 1980 and has been president since 2007.

Gary enjoyed the time spent with his family and watching baseball (Yankees) and football (Giants!).

Vigil service on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2:00-4:00pm at O'Connor Mortuary in Laguna Hills. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12:00 noon at Santiago de Compostela Catholic Church in Lake Forest, followed by burial at El Toro Memorial Park, also in Lake Forest. Reception in the parish hall will precede Mass, 10:30am-12:00pm. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .

O'Connor Mortuary (949) 581-4300

www.oconnormortuary.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 17, 2019
