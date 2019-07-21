|
|
Gene A. Rose
Myrtle Beach, SC - Gene A Rose a resident of Myrtle Beach, SC since 1996 and previously of Clinton Corners NY passed away at home on July 15, 2019. Born October 14, 1946 in Pawling, NY he was the son of Carl A Rose and Pearl Haviland. Gene was a graduate of the Poughkeepsie High School.
He worked at IBM in East Fishkill until his retirement in 1993. Survivors include his daughter Katherine Fazzinga of Hopewell Jct. NY and granddaughters Lindsey and Mackenzie Fazzinga. He is also survived by his former wife Carol and her husband Ron Huckell along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers and his sister Evelyn Briggs. Gene had a love and dedication to his family, he enjoyed music and playing his guitar. He enjoyed trout fishing at Sprout Creek and treasured his time visiting and talking to close friends especially his childhood friends who have maintained their friendship for more than 60 years. There will be a celebration of Gene's life for close friends and family during the fall.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 21, 2019