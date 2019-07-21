Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene A. Rose


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene A. Rose Obituary
Gene A. Rose

Myrtle Beach, SC - Gene A Rose a resident of Myrtle Beach, SC since 1996 and previously of Clinton Corners NY passed away at home on July 15, 2019. Born October 14, 1946 in Pawling, NY he was the son of Carl A Rose and Pearl Haviland. Gene was a graduate of the Poughkeepsie High School.

He worked at IBM in East Fishkill until his retirement in 1993. Survivors include his daughter Katherine Fazzinga of Hopewell Jct. NY and granddaughters Lindsey and Mackenzie Fazzinga. He is also survived by his former wife Carol and her husband Ron Huckell along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers and his sister Evelyn Briggs. Gene had a love and dedication to his family, he enjoyed music and playing his guitar. He enjoyed trout fishing at Sprout Creek and treasured his time visiting and talking to close friends especially his childhood friends who have maintained their friendship for more than 60 years. There will be a celebration of Gene's life for close friends and family during the fall.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.