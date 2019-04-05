Services
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hyde Park - Gene Thomas Berkowitz, 66, of Hyde Park, NY, entered into rest on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at River Valley Rehabilitation Center in Poughkeepsie after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on March 9, 1953 in Manhattan, NY, he was the son of the late Philip and Marjorie Berkowitz. Gene was a graduate of Commack North High School, and Polytechnic University, earning a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering. He was employed at IBM for over 30 years; prior to which, he was a master mechanic. He was an avid motorcyclist, photographer, and Scuba Diver. He loved building and flying model planes, was an outdoorsman, and enjoyed everything mechanical. He was also a charter member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics, and National Association of Amateur Radio.

Gene leaves behind his son, Jason Berkowitz of Hyde Park. He is also survived by his 3 brothers; Bruce Berkowitz of Hyde Park, Paul Berkowitz and his wife Priscilla of Wappingers Falls, and Robert Berkowitz, Anderson SC.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday April 6th, 2019 3-5PM at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home, 39 S. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
