Genevieve Browy
Hyde Park - Genevieve M. Browy, age 95, a 62-year resident of Hyde Park, previously of Massachusetts, died at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck New York, on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on July 11, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Katarzyna Spyrka and Francizek Slock.
Genevieve was a graduate of Shade High School in Pennsylvania.
Genevieve worked as an executive secretary at F.W. Sickles Company in Chicopee, MA, where she met her husband, Stanley J. Browy. They married on July 25, 1953. After their marriage, Genevieve worked as an executive secretary at the Poughkeepsie Chamber of Commerce.
When her children were born, Genevieve devoted herself to her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved traveling the U.S. with her husband to his work-related conferences. Stanley and Genevieve also enjoyed vacations with their adult children. Genevieve helped care for her grandchildren when they were young, forming bonds that were loving and enduring. She also cared for her husband Stanley prior to his death in 2012.
In addition to family, Genevieve loved to keep up with everyone's horoscopes, debate politics and current events, and visit with her friends and extended family.
Genevieve was an active communicant of Regina Coeli Church in Hyde Park, and was involved in the Alter Rosary Society for many years.
Mrs. Browy was a cancer survivor for the 8 years prior to her death, and was an inspiration to others for her strong will to live, her ability to overcome each new obstacle, and for her positive attitude and gratitude for each day that she had.
Genevieve is predeceased by her husband, Stanley, and their son, Stephen Browy. She is survived by her son, Christopher S. Browy, of Boston, MA; by her daughter, Anne M. Payne, and husband Dr. Daniel Payne, of Oneonta, NY, and three grandchildren, Dr. Rebecca C. Payne, Emily R. Payne, and Daniel Jacob Payne. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Wegiel, of Stow, MA, and is predeceased by her brother, John Slock, of Alton, NH.
A period of visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Route 9, Hyde Park. The family strongly encourages visitors to join a period of remote online and telephone visiting hours from 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday, October16, 2020, hosted by Genevieve's children. Information on how to connect is available by emailing paynelaw@mac.com.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 10am at Regina Coeli Church, Hyde Park. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
A celebration of Genevieve's life will be held in July 2021 for her friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Genevieve Browy to support cancer research and patient care at:
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or on line at www.dana-farber.org/gift
.
To send a condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.