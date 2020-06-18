Genevieve J. Starzyk
Poughkeepsie - Genevieve J. Starzyk, 88, of the Town of Poughkeepsie passed away on June 16, 202 at home. She was born on October 26, 1931 in the Bronx, NY, and the daughter of John & Honorata Stoniszewska Smolenski. She married Theodore V. "Ted" Starzyk on April 25, 1959 in St. Adelbert's Church in the Bronx. He predeceased her August 17, 2017.
She was employed by the Marine Midland Bank in Poughkeepsie as a Platform Assistant. Genevieve was a member of Holy Trinity Church, Past President of Women's Auxiliary of Polish American Citizen's Club #369 and Polka Sportsmen in Poughkeepsie, NY. She loved to Travel to Atlantic City, Foxwoods and Poland.
She survived by her sons: Theodore J. (Rhoda) Starzyk and Gregory (Patricia) Starzyk both of Stanfordville, NY, Richard A. (Noel) Starzyk of Milan, NY, daughter Annette (Tony) Rembisz of Hyde Park, NY, grandchildren Matthew, Richard, Gregory, Ashley, Isabella, Kathryn, Griffin, Danielle, great granddaughter Jolie, sister: Rose Krukiel of Poughkeepsie, NY and was predeceased by a sister: Julia Zabawaski. There are several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to: Kerelle, Olive, Moesha, Sandra, Esthel and Esther for all the love and care they have given to Genevieve over the past few years.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, 3-7 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.Due to the present health crisis face coverings and social distancing will be enforced. If you don't feel comfortable attending please say a prayer for Genevieve in her memory. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10AM at Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie, NY. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 22, 2020.