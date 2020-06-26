George A. Schroeder
Pleasant Valley - Marine veteran George Andrew Schroeder born October 9, 1927, died peacefully in his sleep Friday June 19, 2020 at the age of 92. Preceding him in death was his beloved wife Marion Capano, his parents George Peter Schroeder and Helen Vokali and his sister Lilian Moran.
George grew up in Poughkeepsie, NY and left his family home to serve in the Merchant Marines from June 1944 until July 1945 aboard the William N. Page and the S.S. Argentina transporting troops to occupied Europe. In November 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, obtaining the rank of Sgt, serving honorably and proudly for two years as a paratrooper in the Pacific Theater. In January 1948, George continued his military career by joining the United States Marine Corp. and fought in the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir in the Korean War. Following his discharge as a S/Sgt., George went to work for IBM and retired after twenty-six years.
After George retired from the US Marine Corp, he married Marion on March 7, 1952. Together they built an incredible life and became inseparable. Marion was often in his thoughts and stories. He never stopped loving her and the last fifteen years without her were filled with memories of her and their adventures together.
George's experience in the Marines played a very important role in his life. He frequently pointed out that the Marines taught him the value of discipline, teamwork, and investing in a cause larger than himself.
Surviving are his sisters Mary Ellen Ulbrant of Poughkeepsie, Bernadette and brother in law Bruce Cookinham of Pleasant Valley, and Judy Donatelli of Florida, and his brothers Gordon Schroeder and his wife Sandy of Mexico, and Michael Ronald Schroeder of Pleasant Valley; his nieces and nephews, Diane Connors of Pleasant Valley, Nancy Ulbrant of Maryland, Sandy Meagher of Pleasant Valley, Brad Cookinham of Poughkeepsie, Paul and Maggie Cookinham, of New Jersey, Scott and Becky Cookinham of Pleasant Valley, and Michael and Maria Schroeder of Pleasant Valley. His great-nieces and nephews Scott Jr., Zack, Brayden George, Tyler, Makayle, Tiffany and Isabela.
George loved his family and was fiercely protective of each and every one of them; he was a loving and kind human being, who will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
There are no calling hours. Services are private. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in George's name can be made to: St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 ST. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Pleasant Valley - Marine veteran George Andrew Schroeder born October 9, 1927, died peacefully in his sleep Friday June 19, 2020 at the age of 92. Preceding him in death was his beloved wife Marion Capano, his parents George Peter Schroeder and Helen Vokali and his sister Lilian Moran.
George grew up in Poughkeepsie, NY and left his family home to serve in the Merchant Marines from June 1944 until July 1945 aboard the William N. Page and the S.S. Argentina transporting troops to occupied Europe. In November 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, obtaining the rank of Sgt, serving honorably and proudly for two years as a paratrooper in the Pacific Theater. In January 1948, George continued his military career by joining the United States Marine Corp. and fought in the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir in the Korean War. Following his discharge as a S/Sgt., George went to work for IBM and retired after twenty-six years.
After George retired from the US Marine Corp, he married Marion on March 7, 1952. Together they built an incredible life and became inseparable. Marion was often in his thoughts and stories. He never stopped loving her and the last fifteen years without her were filled with memories of her and their adventures together.
George's experience in the Marines played a very important role in his life. He frequently pointed out that the Marines taught him the value of discipline, teamwork, and investing in a cause larger than himself.
Surviving are his sisters Mary Ellen Ulbrant of Poughkeepsie, Bernadette and brother in law Bruce Cookinham of Pleasant Valley, and Judy Donatelli of Florida, and his brothers Gordon Schroeder and his wife Sandy of Mexico, and Michael Ronald Schroeder of Pleasant Valley; his nieces and nephews, Diane Connors of Pleasant Valley, Nancy Ulbrant of Maryland, Sandy Meagher of Pleasant Valley, Brad Cookinham of Poughkeepsie, Paul and Maggie Cookinham, of New Jersey, Scott and Becky Cookinham of Pleasant Valley, and Michael and Maria Schroeder of Pleasant Valley. His great-nieces and nephews Scott Jr., Zack, Brayden George, Tyler, Makayle, Tiffany and Isabela.
George loved his family and was fiercely protective of each and every one of them; he was a loving and kind human being, who will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
There are no calling hours. Services are private. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in George's name can be made to: St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 ST. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.