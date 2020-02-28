|
|
George E. Dansereau
Wappingers Falls - George Edward Dansereau, 80, passed away the morning of February 26, 2020 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.
George was the first of six children born to Laura Brosseau Dansereau and Armand Dansereau in St. Albans, VT.
George was in the Airforce and worked for the US Post office as well as a truck driver and a long-time union member of the Local 445 teamsters. George lived in Wappingers Falls for many years and raised a family with wife Dotti. He enjoyed volunteering at various organizations. While his children were younger, he participated in little league, Boy scouts and Cub scouts. He was also a volunteer fireman for Garner Engine Company of Wappingers Falls. George and Dotti were avid fans of NASCAR and he was both a Yankee's and Red Sox fan.
George was predeceased by his wife Dotti Masten Dansereau, his brothers, Armand and Paul and sisters Alice Decker and Pauline Williams.
He is survived by his children; Robert and Denise Dansereau of Verbank, NY, Lauri Dansereau and Rick Disbrow of Concord, NC and Michael and Renee Dansereau of Wethersfield, CT, two beautiful granddaughters Sydney and Skylar of Verbank, NY, sister Blanche Dansereau and Sandy Holmes of Quebec, Canada, sisters-in-law, Sarah Louise Dansereau of Texas and Wendy Dansereau of Wappingers Falls and Brother-in-law, Ralph Williams of New Paltz. Brother-in-law and sister-in-law Steve and Nancy Masten of Poughkeepsie
The family is honoring George's wishes to have an intimate graveside memorial Thursday at 3:00 PM at St. Marys Cemetery. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George's name to the Dutchess County SPCA organization at https://dcspca.org.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020