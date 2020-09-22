1/
George E. Mishkin
George E. Mishkin

George E. Mishkin, 86, passed away on September 18th following a brief illness. George worked for IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY for 45 years before retiring and lived in Hopewell Junction, NY for 57 years. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Whortlekill Rod and Gun Club. George was preceded in death by his wife Helen Mishkin.

Surviving are his sons; George E. Mishkin Jr. and wife Deborah, Davie, FL and David M. Mishkin, Farmingdale, NJ, grandsons; George Mishkin III, Canton, MI, Brian A. Mishkin, Huntington Beach, CA and Peri A. Mishkin, Davie, FL.

Friends may call on Thursday morning from 8-9:30am at the Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St. Hazleton, PA 18201. Funeral services will follow in the Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton at 10am. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums, PA.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
SEP
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Funeral services provided by
Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561
